Pradeep Ranganathan’s highly anticipated Love Insurance Kompany is arriving in the theaters on April 10, and LIK is showing phenomenal trends at the ticket window. With a massive surge in advance bookings, there remains only one question – Is Pradeep Ranganathan ready to dethrone the current 2026 toppers at the box office?

5X Growth In 24 Hours!

The BookMyShow report for the romantic comedy shows that on April 7, the film started with a modest 5.53K ticket pre-sales on BMS. However, as the buzz intensified, April 8 saw an explosive growth of over 330%! By 10 PM on April 8, the film added a whopping 23.9K tickets, taking the total pre-sales to 29.34K.

LIK Box Office VS Top Kollywood Opener

The Kollywood box office in 2026 has been waiting for a massive breakout, and LIK might just be it. To become the biggest Tamil opener of 2026, Pradeep Ranganathan has to beat a very high bar set by Parasakthi. However, if not Parasakthi, then the romantic comedy will definitely be the second biggest Tamil opener of the year!

Check out the top 3 openers for Kollywood in 2026 (India Net Collections).

Parasakthi: 12.35 crore Youth: 3.65 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 2.65 crore

While Youth and Thaai Kizhavi seem like easy targets for LIK to overtake since it is already trending to cross their Day 1 numbers, the 12.35 crore mark of Parasakthi is the real challenge. However, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Gen Z following might push the film for a double-digit opening!

LIK BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Here is the breakdown of the BMS pre-sales of the romantic comedy.

April 7: 5.53K

April 8: 23.9K (till 10 pm )

Total: 29.34K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dacoit: A Love Story Box Office: 25K Tix Sold, Will Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh Challenge Top 3 BMS Pre-Sales For Tollywood?

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