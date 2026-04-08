Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming gritty romance, Dacoit: A Love Story, is officially shifting gears at the ticket window, with its pre-sales getting good traction on the ticket booking app BookMyShow. With a massive jump in ticket sales over the last 24 hours, the question is – can this mid-range film take over the undisputed titans of Tollywood?

The momentum for the film has seen a significant spike on BMS. On April 7, it recorded a steady 8.35K ticket sales on BMS in advance. However, as the release date is closer, on April 8, there was a massive jump. By 10 PM on April 8, the film added 17K tickets to its tally, bringing the total pre-sales to 25.35K.

Dacoit: A Love Story BMS Pre-Sales

While this is an impressive start for a romantic actioner, the road to the Top 3 is already occupied by mass entertainers. To enter the highest ticket pre-sales of 2026 on BMS, Dacoit: A Love Story has to compete with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Can Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Create History?

For the film to challenge the top 3 spots, it needs to register a ticket pre-sale of at least 394K to challenge Pawan Kalyan‘s Ustaad Bhagat Singh at number 3. The other two top spots are occupied by Mana Vara Shankara Prasad Garu and The RajaSaab.

Check out the top 3 ticket pre-sales for Tollywood films of 2026 on BMS.

The RajaSaab: 505K Mana Vara Shankara Prasad Garu: 394K Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 394K

Currently, Dacoit: A Love Story needs a monumental surge in its pre-sales in the final days to disrupt the top 3 spots. Adivi Sesh is known for his solid content like Major and HIT 2. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur is currently struggling at the box office ever since the success of Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. It would be interesting to see if their collaboration and chemistry find takers at the Tollywood box office!

Dacoit: A Love Story BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Here is the breakdown of the BMS pre-sales of the romantic drama.

April 7: 8.35K

April 8: 17K (till 10 pm )

Total: 25.35K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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