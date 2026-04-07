Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has failed to leave any mark during its theatrical run. Released amid low buzz, the film was expected to make at least respectable earnings due to the superstar’s presence, but it actually fetched shockingly low numbers in India and overseas. Speaking particularly about the overseas market, it has concluded its run as the lowest-grossing film of the actor in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed

The Tollywood action drama was released in theaters on March 19. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had poor word of mouth. While the film’s buzz had already been underwhelming, negative audience reception made things worse. As a result, the biggie made dismal earnings internationally.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the overseas box office?

North America (USA and Canada) was the most important international territory for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a washout there, earning less than 8 crore. This ultimately impacted the overall overseas run, and as per the final collection update, it earned only 11.85 crore gross. This is highly disappointing for Pawan Kalyan, whose previous film (They Call Him OG) scored 65.25 crore gross internationally.

Concludes as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grosser overseas post-COVID

With a lifetime collection of 11.85 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has wrapped up its run as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It finished below Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which scored 14.5 crore gross.

Take a look at the overseas box office run of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 65.25 crore Bheemla Nayak – 28 crore Bro – 16.8 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 14.5 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 11.85 crore

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore.

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