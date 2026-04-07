Vaazha 2, starring Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office, and the game has just begun. Yes, even before the end of the first week, the film has scored superb returns at the domestic box office and has also become the second-most profitable Malayalam film of 2026. Now, it is on track to grab the first spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Malayalam coming-of-age action comedy drama had a solid extended opening weekend, and everyone was eager to see how it performed on the first Monday. While it was expected to do well considering strong word of mouth, the film has stunned everyone with its actual numbers. On day 5, it earned a superb 7.1 crore, up 49.47% from day 1’s 4.75 crore. As we can see, instead of showing a drop, the film registered an impressive growth on the first weekday, thus clearing the first Monday test with a blast.

Overall, Vaazha 2 has earned 33.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 39.05 crore gross. Considering the solid momentum, the film will very soon score a fifty and also has a chance of reaching the 75 crore net milestone in quick time.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.75 crore

Day 2 – 5.55 crore

Day 3 – 7.2 crore

Day 4 – 8.55 crore

Day 5 – 7.1 crore

Total – 33.1 crore

It’s the 2nd most profitable Malayalam film of 2026!

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has already earned 33.1 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 23.1 crore. Calculated further, it equals 231% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With 231% returns, Vaazha 2 has become the second-most profitable Malayalam film of the year after Prakambanam, which made 283.75% returns in the lifetime run.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 33.1 crore

ROI – 23.1 crore

ROI% – 231%

Verdict – Super Hit

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