Vaazha 2, starring Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend on a high note. After a solid start, the film saw an impressive upward trajectory at the Indian box office over the entire weekend, helping it cross 25 crore+. With such collections coming in during the first four days, it has already become a big success, minting 160% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Malayalam comedy drama opened at 4.75 crore, followed by 5.5 crore on day 2. On day 3, it scored 7.2 crore. On the first Sunday, day 4, the film earned 8.55 crore, up 18.75% from the third day. Overall, it has earned an estimated 26 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 30.68 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.75 crore

Day 2 – 5.5 crore

Day 3 – 7.2 crore

Day 4 – 8.55 crore

Total – 26 crore

Vaazha 2 secures a super hit verdict!

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 26 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 16 crore. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 160% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 26 crore

ROI – 16 crore

ROI% – 160%

Verdict – Super Hit

With 160% returns, Vaazha 2 has emerged as the second super hit of Mollywood in 2026 after Prakambanam.

More about the film

The Mollywood comedy drama is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. It also stars Alphonse Puthren, Sudheesh, Biju Kuttan, and Vijay Babu in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2. It is distributed by Icon Cinemas, AP International, and Home Screen Entertainment.

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