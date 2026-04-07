Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a mad ride at the Indian box office. Even after entering the 1000-crore club and surpassing Baahubali 2’s lifetime collections, it shows no signs of exhaustion. Yes, on the third Monday, the film saw a noticeable drop, but the estimated numbers remain strong, above 10 crore. Now, on the third Tuesday, it is set for another solid day, as advance bookings have displayed an upward trend. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report of day 20!

As we reported yesterday, the ticket rates for the Dhurandhar sequel have dropped, and the current average ticket price is around 295 rupees. This will definitely attract a chunk of movie lovers who haven’t seen the film on the big screen yet due to high ticket prices. Also, today the show count has increased by 200, to 12,700 nationwide, up from yesterday’s 12,000. These factors will help the film score another strong day.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses 5.5 crore gross through day 20 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 20, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 1.83 lakh tickets, a growth of 10.24% compared to day 19’s 1.66 lakh tickets. In terms of collections, it has amassed 5.54 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the third Monday. In net collections, it equals 4.7 crore, a rise of 9.81% from day 19’s 4.28 crore.

Day 20 prediction: Set to register the 4th biggest 3rd Tuesday!

Considering an upward trend in pre-sales and an expected good turnout of audiences through spot bookings, Dhurandhar 2 aims to score 11.25 crore net on day 20, with the Hindi version alone contributing 10.5 crore net. With this, it is all set to register the fourth-biggest third Tuesday after Dhurandhar (20.4 crore), Pushpa 2 (15 crore), and Baahubali 2 (13 crore).

It’s obvious that comparisons of the third-week run are being made between the first and second installments, but it’s quite unfair, since the release conditions for both films were different. The first movie picked up with extraordinary word of mouth and had long legs. On the other hand, the sequel was front-loaded, and while word of mouth is strong, it’s already been seen by a big chunk of moviegoers. As a result, its collections in the third week are significantly behind those of part one.

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