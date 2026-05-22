Masters of the Universe, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on June 5, 2026. Since the Travis Knight-directed film was made on an estimated budget of around $170 million, it needs to earn roughly $425 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. It will be interesting to see whether the film can surpass this crucial box office milestone and become a theatrical hit.

The film features Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto as the main antagonist, Skeletor. Jared Leto has been part of several popular films like Suicide Squad, Blade Runner: 2049, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, his last two theatrical releases, Morbius and Tron: Ares, did not perform well at the box office. While it is yet to be seen whether Masters of the Universe breaks the pattern, let’s see how much the film needs to earn to outgross the highest-grossing movie starring Jared Leto.

Highest-Grossing Film Starring Jared Leto

As of now, the highest-grossing live-action theatrical release starring Jared Leto at the worldwide box office is David Ayer’s 2016 DCEU superhero film, Suicide Squad. The film earned $749.2 million against a $175 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. This suggests that it delivered an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of 4.28x.

Can Masters of the Universe Outgross Jared Leto’s Top-Grossing Film?

The above data indicates that, for Masters of the Universe to outgross Jared Leto’s highest-grossing film, Suicide Squad, it would need to earn at least $749.2 million worldwide. Keeping in mind the current theatrical landscape, crossing the $750 million mark at the global box office is a difficult target by any standard. In 2026 so far, only one film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, has been able to cross that figure.

According to an earlier projection by Box Office Pro, Masters of the Universe is tracking for a $25-35 million domestic opening. Given the lack of strong awareness of the 1980s animated series among younger moviegoers, its theatrical release overlaps with The Mandalorian and Grogu, Scary Movie 6, and the absence of a big star in the lead, reaching the $749.2 million target seems challenging as of now.

Having said that, if the fantasy action film gets a good response from the audience, maintains steady weekday and weekend holds, and its box office performance grows with positive word-of-mouth, Masters of the Universe may have a chance to beat Jared Leto’s highest-grossing film. But the final result will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 5.

What’s Masters of the Universe All About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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