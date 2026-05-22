Cate Blanchett is among the very few Hollywood stars who have not only achieved success but also received critical acclaim. The actress enjoys a massive fan following for her engaging screen presence, versatile range, and, of course, ravishing looks. From playing regal fantasy icons to iconic villains in multi-million-dollar-budget films, the actress has truly built a respectable career in modern cinema. Over the years, Blanchett’s films have earned billions worldwide, making her one of the most bankable stars of the industry. Here is a closer look at her top 5 highest-grossing movies worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Worldwide Gross: $1.15 Billion

$1.15 Billion IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

The film was the final installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. It became a global box office success and won 11 Oscar Awards. Its worldwide gross earnings were approximately $1.15 billion. In the movie, Cate Blanchett relived her role as Galadriel, an Elven queen who guided the leads with her wisdom and mystical aura. Even with short screentime, Blanchett managed to win the love of fans with her ethereal performance.

2. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Worldwide Gross: $1.01 Billion

$1.01 Billion IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

The film was released in 2012, and it was the first installment of The Hobbit trilogy. It became a huge commercial success, with its global gross collection of $1.02 billion. In the installment, Blanchett played the character of Galadriel. Her scenes with Gandalf and the White Council offered added emotional moments and helped connect the fantasy franchise plot.

3. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Worldwide Gross: $962 Million

$962 Million IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

The movie was the final installment of The Hobbit trilogy, and it was released in 2014. The film was a massive commercial hit with the approximate global gross earnings of $962 million. In this installment, Cate Blanchett reprised her role as Galadriel, and her confrontational scene with Sauron became iconic over the years.

4. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Worldwide Gross: $959 Million

$959 Million IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

Released in the year 2013, the fantasy franchise film was a huge box office success and helped the franchise earn more fan love. Its global gross earnings are estimated at around $959 million as per Box Office Mojo. In the installment, Blanchett played the role of Galadriel, and her character added tension and a mysterious environment for the larger battle against the dark forces.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Worldwide Gross: $945 Million

$945 Million IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

This was the second installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, which was a major hit among the fans of the franchise and earned $945 million worldwide. In this installment of the franchise, Blanchett reprised her role as Galadriel and served as the spiritual guide throughout the intense chapters of the story.

Cate Blanchett’s Blockbuster Legacy

The commercial hit films of Cate Blanchett showcase her unique talent and efforts over the past years. She has consistently delivered appreciable performances and won the love of her fans with her versatile roles. Even after decades, she is one of the most talented and highly respected actors in the industry. She will soon be seen with Selena Gomez for their upcoming film.

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