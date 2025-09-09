Cate Blanchett is set to star in Sweetsick, the upcoming feature debut of writer Alice Birch, best known for The Wonder and Normal People. The film is being developed with Searchlight Pictures, House Productions, Dirty Films, and Film4, and will begin production this fall in the United Kingdom and Greece.

Cate Blanchett plays a dual role as lead and producer in Alice Birch’s first feature film

Birch, who has established herself as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary screenwriting, will write and direct the project. Sweetsick follows a woman with a peculiar and unsettling ability: she can see what others most intimately need. While this gift gives her unusual insight into the people around her, it comes at a significant personal cost. The story traces her journey back home as she confronts both the weight of this gift and the consequences it brings.

Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner, joins the film not just as its lead but also as a producer through her company Dirty Films. She has been steadily building a roster of projects that balance prestige storytelling with unique, character-driven roles, and Sweetsick appears to continue that trajectory.

The producing team also includes Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Theo Barrowclough for House Productions, alongside Lee Groombridge. Film4 is on board as co-financier and executive producer. Casting beyond Blanchett has yet to be announced.

With its intriguing premise and Birch stepping behind the camera for the first time, Sweetsick is shaping up as one of the most anticipated independent projects in development.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Matt Reeves Never Felt At Home In The MCU: When The Batman Director Opened Up About Creative Freedom & Artistic Vision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News