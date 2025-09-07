Marvel has only one film this year still waiting for its Disney+ debut, and that is The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie continues to play in theaters while other 2025 Marvel projects have already made their way to streaming and once they landed on Disney+, their numbers improved sharply.

Fantastic Four Preview Already Trending on Disney+

At present, all three of Marvel’s 2025 films (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First Steps) are performing well on the Disney+ charts. The twist is that Fantastic Four is part of the list through a special preview, not the full movie. That teaser alone sits in the 3rd position on the platform. The question is how long it will take for the full film to follow the same path as the others.

Possible Disney+ Release Date Based on Past MCU Patterns

Looking at Marvel’s recent patterns gives some clues. Captain America: Brave New World hit Disney+ after 103 days in theaters. If that same timeline applies, Fantastic Four could drop on November 5. Thunderbolts* held a bit longer before shifting to streaming, and The New Avengers waited 117 days. Using that gap, the release would land on November 19. Either way, November stands out as the likely target, per Screenrant.

Why October Feels Too Early for Streaming

In past years, Marvel used shorter release windows. In 2023, movies like The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all arrived around 89 days after their theatrical runs. That would put Fantastic Four on October 22, but the current strategy makes that seem unlikely. More recent examples, like Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, stretched the theater-to-streaming run to 109 days, which would place Fantastic Four on November 11.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has earned $509.4 million so far, making it Marvel’s biggest box office draw of 2025. With that in mind, Marvel is expected to keep it in theaters as long as possible before bringing it to streaming. All signs point to a Disney+ release sometime in November.

