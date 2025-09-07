Tim Burton’s Wednesday season 2 has officially concluded with part 2’s rest of the four episodes featuring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and others in the lead. While fans were left with many questions about the characters and the ending, the one thing that has taken the social media by storm is a sequence from episode 7. People have reimagined the scene from Om Shanti Om and synced it with the song Dastaan in Shaan’s voice. If you haven’t seen the video yet, scroll ahead to know more.

What Is The Similarity Between Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday & Deepika Padukone’s Shantipriya?

(Spoilers ahead). If you haven’t watched part 2 of the second season, then you might not want to read further. But in season 2 part 2, we get to know that Gideon was not the one who formed Morning Song with the Sirens (including Bianca’s mom) but it was Principal Dort. And he was blackmailing and threatening Bianca in doing things to extort money from the Addams.

However, when Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) figures out what has been happening, she makes a plan to take Dort out on the night of the gala. During the event, she takes help from Ajax, Enid and Agnes. After sirening Dort, he starts to blabber everything. After coming to his senses, he threatens to burn Bianca, at that moment Ajax comes in and makes him a stone and he dies under a chandelier.

Well, the whole sequence resembled exactly how Shantipriya (Deepika Padukone) planned Mukesh’s (Arjun Rampal) murder under the chandelier from the film, Om Shanti Om. Now, people have spread a synced version of that scene with the song Dastaan from Om Shanti Om on Instagram. It has gone crazy viral.

How Are Netizens Reacting To This?

This reimagined reel has left everyone in a frenzy. A lot of people could find the similarities between these scenes. One of the netizens wrote on the video, “Wednesday in Om Shanti Om universe.” Another one rewrote the dialogue from the film, “Isi jhumkar ke neeche milegi Principal ki laash.” While another Instagram user commented, “Same, I watched these scenes and literally found it similar to Om Shanti Om ending.”

Well, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday clearly channeled her inner Shantipriya for this part. What do you think? If you haven’t seen this season’s part 2, then watch it on Netflix as it’s currently streaming on the OTT platform. In other news, wait a while longer as the series is going to return for a third season soon.

