Netflix has been pushing one of its lesser-known sci-fi series back into the spotlight. Travelers, which landed on the platform in 2016, didn’t get the same attention as other big titles, but those who gave it a chance often ended up hooked. It’s one of the rare shows that quietly built a strong following and still holds a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Premise of Netflix’s Travelers

The show starts far into the future when humanity is on the edge of collapse. As a result, a solution is created, not by building machines but by sending minds through time. These minds are placed into people in the 21st century, people who were moments away from death. Once inside, the travelers continue those lives while working on secret missions designed to fix what went wrong in history.

Each team of travelers follows instructions sent from the future. They study social media, track behavior, and learn how to live inside lives they did not choose. The team includes a federal agent, a student, and a single mother and they must blend in while also changing events without being noticed.

The Cast of Netflix’s Travelers

Eric McCormack plays the lead, who is known for his role in Will & Grace and he takes a more serious turn here. He is joined by Jared Abrahamson from The Penguin, Nesta Cooper from See, and MacKenzie Porter, who also has a career in country music.

Their characters balance normal lives with the pressure of saving the future. The writing avoids complicated jargon and focuses more on what these people go through as they live dual lives.

The first season of Travelers was released in 2016, season two followed in 2017, and the third and final season arrived in 2018.

Fans Keep the Netflix’s Travelers Alive

The reviewers had strong things to say about Travelers. Viewers began sharing how Travelers surprised them and some still think about the show years later.

One viewer tweeted, “I know I’m super late but damn if you wanna watch something go watch Travelers on Netflix. Such an Underrated TV show.” Another added, “You guys gave me so many show suggestions and to be honest I’ve seen most of them. But here’s one from me that I really liked: Travelers. It’s on Netflix. Enjoy!”

A third said, “Travelers is one if not the most slept on series on Netflix. 10/10 recommend,” while someone else wrote, “Just rewatched all 3 amazing seasons of Travelers on Netflix with my wife. We were blown away the first time we watched it 6 years ago. Now its more relevant than ever! Top-tier writing, characters, and acting! I miss it already.”

Just rewatched all 3 amazing seasons of Travelers on Netflix with my wife. We were blown away the first time we watched it 6 years ago. Now its more relevant than ever! Top-tier writing, characters, and acting! I miss it already.

All three seasons of Travelers are still available to stream, ready for those who want a smart, focused sci-fi series that leaves an impression.

