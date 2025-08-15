Netflix is one of the major OTT platforms that provides a massive audience with a wide range of movies, series, and shows to enjoy. Some of the most-watched movies of all time on the platform are Sofia Carson’s Carry On, star-studded Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project featuring Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, and more. However, on top of this list sits Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice with 230.9 million views, followed by K-pop Demon Hunters. Now, will the animated movie be able to dethrone Netflix’s smashing hit? Scroll ahead to read.

KPop Demon Hunter: Plot, Impact, and Rotten Tomato Score

KPop Demon Hunters released on June 20, 2025, on Netflix, and since then, it has been shattering global records by achieving new milestones one after the other. Set in an alternative dimension of South Korea, the storyline revolves around a girl gang named Huntrix (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey), who are pop stars by day and demon slayers by night. They are all trying to seal the honmoon with the power of their voices. But things take a pause when a demon boy band named The Saja Boys, led by Jinu (ordered by the demon king, Gwi-Ma), appears in front of them. How Huntrix fights against the Saja Boys is all about the movie.

Maggie Kang’s directorial quickly gained huge attention across the globe. This is probably one of those animated movies that created ripples not only online but also on the platform. According to ScreenRant, now, it has become the second most-watched movie of all time on Netflix with approximately 184.6 million views globally, surpassing many other projects. But it’s still behind the Hollywood film Red Notice, which earned 230.9 million views.

This is your moment! Tickets are going fast for the KPop Demon Hunters in-theater sing-along experience. Get them now: https://t.co/9MjEKn5noi pic.twitter.com/BvSWySMd2O — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) August 13, 2025

KPop Demon Hunters is now getting an in-theater experience with a sing-along feature for the audience after the massive hit and buzz among the viewers. This is going to be epic. Week after week, the animated film is creating something magical as it captivates audiences and makes it trend on X (previously known as Twitter) and Instagram. It seems like the movie is not going to stop here, but it will need about 46.3 million more views to dethrone Red Notice from its place and acquire the no. 1 position. However, if it continues to grow like this, it might just achieve this feat as well.

The voice actors of this movie include Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, May Hong, Ji-Young Yoo, and Lee Byung-hun. If you haven’t watched it yet, stream it on Netflix.

