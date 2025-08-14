Lisa has made her name globally as a solo artist with her own calibre and dedication, and it’s outside of her identity as a BLACKPINK member. One of her latest album tracks Dream which was released earlier this year, is getting a short film starring her and the Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. Now, that has brought back the K-pop idol’s past love life under the spotlight as many of her fans could connect who that could be.

While some have connected it to her rumored past with BTS’s Jungkook based on alleged couple items that they shared, others suggested that it could be about another male idol (One), even before the track video can be released. Scroll ahead to know more.

Who Is One And What Connection Does He Have With Lisa?

In 2015, a hip-hop duo called 1Punch, featuring Samuel Kim and One, made an appearance in the musical world. It was a collaboration between D-Business Entertainment and Brave Entertainment. One was scouted by YG Entertainment after his stint on Show Me The Money 4, where he gained a lot of attention. Soon after that, he made his official solo debut in 2017.

He even made an acting debut and even panelled for Heart Signal. After leaving YG Entertainment in 2019, he released his solo album under his label that same year, but he suddenly disappeared after that. He deactivated his Instagram account and hasn’t been seen doing any activity as an idol. However, in 2019, there were rumors about him and Lisa being together. Their fans connected the dots through alleged Lovestagram posts.

Now, people are connecting her track Dream’s lyrics are about One. Many people also suggested that Kentaro’s hair being blonde is also a hint at One, as he once colored his hair blonde while he was in Tokyo in 2019.

The way Lisa was asking Kentaro to dye her hair to match with Jung Jaewon blonde hair during 2019. Also Kentaro lowkey looks similar like jung jaewon. Oh Lisa i see the vision😭 https://t.co/dcBQM9NmpJ pic.twitter.com/OaLtoQLRnT — Lisaboo (@lisbrina9) August 11, 2025

Their haircut looks the same there — BigLloud (@rezahamdi96) August 11, 2025

my fav theory so far — lalisa (@goatlalisa_) August 11, 2025

Apart from X (previously known as Twitter), TikTok has also been taken by storm with people’s opinions and theories. One such fan wrote (via Koreaboo), “Why Are Y’all Arguing? Why Would Kentaro Dye His Hair In The Video If He Isn’t Portraying The Guy From Lisa’s Past?” Well, for the unversed, Lisa is currently allegedly dating Frederic Arnault. But what do you think about this fan theory of her music video?

Here’s a look at Dream trailer

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

