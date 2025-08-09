Mary Kills People is a new K-drama adapted from a Canadian drama of the same name starring Caroline Dhavernas. In the Korean adaptation, Lee Bo-Young is leading. After premiering with two episodes, the series has already garnered quite a buzz and has taken the top spot on the TV-OTT buzz ranking list. The third episode dropped on August 8, 2025, and social media platforms have been taken by storm with viewers’ positive response.

What is Mary Kills People about?

For those who don’t know, the drama’s storyline revolves around Woo So-Jeong (Lee Bo-Young), a competent doctor with a secret to hold. She helps terminally ill patients end their lives through euthanasia, even though it’s illegal. She continues to do this with another doctor, Dr. Choi Dae-Hyeon (Kang Ki-Young), but things become a little messy when a detective, Cho Hyeon-U (Lee Min-Ki), gets involved. Scroll ahead to know more about what’s making the buzz about the drama.

Has Mary Kills People Topped The Buzzing Drama List?

MBC’s new K-drama, Mary Kills People, has ranked first in the TV-OTT buzz news article category, per the TV buzz analysis firm Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex report (via KBIzoom). This report came in after premiering two episodes. On the other hand, the lead actress Lee Bo-Young has also ranked fourth in the TV-OTT drama actor buzz category. This proves that people have been showing interest in the series for all the right reasons.

Dr. Woo got a lot on her plate: treating her patients, dealing with her nephews, handling euthanasia cases outside of work, the police tailing her, and now her neighbors getting involved .. no wonder her hair looks messy#MaryKillsPeopleEp1 #MaryKillsPeople pic.twitter.com/oeyv4NZCf5 — Reem 🕊️ (@__kdramaland) August 2, 2025

The unique plot delves into life-and-death situations, portraying psychological conflicts and the characters’ intertwined fates. It has the right amount of thrill and fast-paced twists, with an emotional portrayal of layered storytelling. The ensemble cast has been giving great performances so far, and the gripping storyline has kept the audience hooked to the core of the drama.

While Lee Bo-Young plays a complex and compelling character as the doctor Woo So-Jeong, Lee Min-Ki delivers a competent detective’s role. He is onto the doctor, and to succeed in his investigation, he goes undercover as a terminally ill cancer patient, Jo Hyun-Joo. On the other hand, Kang Ki-Young beautifully portrays Dr. Choi Dae-Hyeon, who is warm-hearted and a great ally to Woo So-Jeong. The drama has blended medical drama with psychological thriller in a unique way.

The production team has further heightened excitement by teasing episodes 3 and 4. Episode 3, released on August 8, 2025, left viewers stunned. Before its release, the team shared, “Episodes 1 and 2 set the foundation with Woo So-Jung, Detective Ban Ji-Hoon, and ally Choi Dae-Hyun. Starting from episodes 3 and 4, expect intense developments, surprising twists, and fast-paced action. Don’t miss tonight’s episode 3.”

Mary Kills People gets more intense with each episode. The new episode will air tonight at 10 p.m. You can stream it on TVING or watch it on MBC.

Check out the trailer here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cho Yi-Hyun’s Head Over Heels Ending Explained: What Happens To Park Seong-A & Bae Gyeon-U In The Final Episode Of The tvN K-Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News