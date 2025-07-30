A new month is on the horizon, and K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to watch the latest shows. August will be packed with compelling stories and a wider variety of dramas from fantasy to rom-com, family to thriller, and more. The list includes Mary Kills People, The Tyrant Chef, and others. So, without any further ado, let’s jump straight into the five new K-drama recommendations for you to watch this August 2025.

5. Mary Kills People

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix Director: Park Joon-Woo

Plot: Mary Kills People is an adaptation of the Canadian series featuring Caroline Dhavernas. The medical thriller stars Lee Bo-Young, Lee Min-Ki, and Kang Ki-Young in the lead characters. The story revolves around a competent doctor, Woo So-Jung, who secretly helps terminally ill patients end their lives.

However, things get messy when a detective starts investigating the mysterious death cases. The drama will premiere on August 1, 2025, on MBC and air every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST on TVing. International audiences can also watch it on Netflix.

4. Beyond The Bar

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix Director: Kim Jae-Hong

Plot: Beyond The Bar is another upcoming K-drama that will premiere on August 2, 2025, on JTBC. This legal drama stars Lee Jin-Wook, Jung Chae-Yeon, Lee Hak-Joo, and others. The storyline follows Kang Hyo-Min (Jung Chae-Yeon), a rookie lawyer at Yeomlin Law Firm, who is confident but lacks social interaction skills.

However, Kang flourishes to become a better lawyer when she gets to work under the cold, commanding, and experienced lawyer, Seok Hoon (Lee Jin-Wook). Amid complex cases and office politics, how she learns to be a lawyer is all that the drama is about. You can watch the drama on Netflix, which will air two episodes weekly.

3. My Lovely Journey

Streaming On : Viki

: Viki Director: Kang Sol

Plot: My Lovely Journey is another South Korean series to premiere on August 2, 2025. It is scheduled to release on Channel A at 9:20 p.m. KST. The series features Gong Seung-Yeon as Kang Yeo-Reum and Kim Jae-Young as Lee Yeon-Seok. The drama, based on the bestselling novel, Tabiya Okaeri, by Maha Harada, follows Kang Yeo-Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who has never found her center in life.

She takes on travel assignments on behalf of others and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, where she understands the true meaning of life. On the other hand, Yeon-Seok, an aspiring director with an engineering degree, leaves his job to follow his dream. What will happen to the two characters is what the drama is about!

2. Our Golden Days

Streaming On : KOCOWA+

: KOCOWA+ Director: Kim Hyeong-Seok

Plot: Our Golden Days is another heartwarming K-drama to look forward to in August 2025. The series will premiere on August 9, 2025, on KBS2, and for the international audience, it will be available on KOCOWA+. The drama features Jung Il-Woo and Jung In-Sun in the leads. The storyline revolves around Lee Ji-Hyeok (Il-Won), who is cold-hearted and proactive but also successful in work and love. However, when he faces a rough phase, he understands the true meaning of life.

On the other hand, Ji Eun-O (In-Sun) is a cafe manager and interior designer. She has a crush on Ji-Hyeok, and despite getting rejected by him, she stays by his side. The series focuses on generational differences in a family. The 50-episode drama will tug at your heartstrings.

1. The Tyrant’s Chef

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Jang Tae-Yoo

Plot: The Tyrant’s Chef, an upcoming K-drama also called Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, will premiere on August 23, 2025, on tvN and stream weekly on Netflix. The series will feature Girls’ Generation’s YoonA as Yeon Ji-Yeong and Lee Chae-Min as King Lee Heon.

The drama revolves around Ji-Yeong, who is a French-trained chef. After winning a major culinary competition, she suddenly time-travels to the Joseon dynasty. There, she meets with King Lee Heon, who is known as the best food connoisseur but also the worst tyrant.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

