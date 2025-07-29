Big Bet season 1 premiered on Disney+ and created a huge buzz among viewers. It was recently re-released on MBC during the Friday-Saturday slot. It earned popularity again, achieving viewership ratings as high as 5.8% while securing the top spot in the list, as per Nielsen Korea (KBIzoom). After this massive success, the crime noir drama returns for season 2 on MBC as a special series, featuring Choi Min-Sik as the lead.

While Season 1 followed Cha Mu-sik (Choi Min-sik), a legendary figure in the casino world, and his meteoric rise in the industry, Season 2 shifts focus to his survival amid betrayal and chaos. This new chapter dives deeper into Mu-sik’s emotional journey as he confronts the fallout of his past decisions. So, how much was the production budget for Season 2? Scroll ahead to find out.

What Is The Budget Of Big Bet Season 2?

The ambitious series that once earned massive acclaim returns with Season 2, exploring the turbulent journey of Cha Moo‑sik—the legendary casino kingpin—facing his ultimate gamble. The new season premiered on July 27, 2025 on MBC and now airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. KST. With a grittier, more intense storyline, Season 2 centers on the collapse of the casino empire and Cha Moo‑sik’s desperate fight for survival.

According to reports, the total production budget for Big Bet Season 2 was set at 20 billion KRW. This season delves into Cha Mu-sik’s strained relationships, including the betrayal of his sworn brother Yang Jeong-pal, as police officer Oh Seung-hoon intensifies his investigation. With loyalties crumbling and trust in short supply, the characters are set on a collision course. As everyone fights for survival, viewers are drawn into a colder, grittier world steeped in noir.

The true brilliance of the series lies in its realistic and restrained direction. Director Kang Yoon-sung previously shared, “I aimed to express the characters’ perspectives and emotional flow with minimalistic visual language. I wanted the setting to be more than just a backdrop—it should be part of the story itself.”

At the heart of the drama is Choi Min-sik, who made his much-anticipated return to television after two decades. His masterful portrayal of Cha Mu-sik—shifting effortlessly between anger, emptiness, and ambition—has earned widespread acclaim. With his commanding voice and piercing gaze, Choi brings a powerful emotional depth to the role.

MBC’s Big Bet Season 2 special series airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. KST. With its high-stakes storytelling and sharp execution, it’s expected to match—or even surpass—the success of its first season, reinforcing MBC’s bold programming strategy.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lee Soo-Hyuk’s Bold K-Drama S Line Gets Slammed For Nudity, Still Dominates OTT Rankings Like A Boss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News