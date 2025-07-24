Lee Soo-Hyuk’s ongoing K-drama S Line is a fantasy thriller that revolves around some mysterious red lines known as S Line, which reveal the forbidden desires of people. The lines show on a person’s head, and they depict how many times that person has been involved in s*xual relationships. Ahead of the release, the drama got criticized for having bold scenes, but despite that, now it’s gaining global attention.

The drama, after premiering on July 11, 2025, is breaking records and receiving traction on OTT platforms through word of mouth. The suspenseful plot, the bold themes, and the amazing performances by the actors are what make this series so popular among the viewers. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

S Line: From Getting Recognition At Cannes To Breaking Records On Wavve

For 12 consecutive days, Wavve, a popular OTT platform, has seen the highest number of subscriptions since S Line premiered on July 11. In the second week, with episodes 3 and 4, the drama garnered the No. 1 spot based on the viewership count and total watch time within Wavve’s drama category. On July 19, after the broadcast of episode 4, it broke Wavve’s 2025 daily paid subscribers’ count and proved that this series is here to dominate the small screens.

•kdm• 🔥 S LINE ⚠️ Liat ape sih bang serius amat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G1wgzIXZk6 — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) July 19, 2025

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Kkomabi, who also wrote Netflix’s The Killer’s Shopping List, the drama was officially invited to the long-form competition at the 8th Cannes International Series Festival, and in the Best Music category, S Line was the first Korean Drama to win the award.

The drama has the signature impact of Kkomabi’s world-building theme and suspense. Although S Line sparked a lot of buzz for having bold and nude scenes in the initial phase and has been rated 19+, viewers are loving the plot and the twists and turns. Talking about the depiction, the director of the drama, Ahn Joo-Young, said during a press conference (via KBIzoom), “It was difficult to visually depict a world where everything is covered by the S Line. We maintained the universe but reimagined it through the lens of glasses as a storytelling device. I wanted to explore how humans change when they gain the ability to see the S Line.”

S Line features a stellar cast, including Lee Soo-Hyuk, who plays the detective of the drama, Han Ji-Wook, Lee Da-Hee as Kyu-Jin, a mysterious high school teacher, Arin as Shin Hyun-Heup, who can see the lines since birth, and Lee Eun-Saem, who portrays the high school student Kang Seon-Ah, who starts to see the lines after getting the special glasses.

The limited six-part series will release its final two episodes on July 25. Have you started watching it? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Wall To Wall OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Kang Ha-Neul’s Upcoming K-Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News