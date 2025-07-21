Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers of the K-drama Good Boy; read at your own risk.

JTBC’s latest K-drama Good Boy, starring Park Bo-Gum, Kim So-Hyun, and Lee Sang-Yi in the lead, premiered its finale episode on July 20, 2025. The storyline revolves around once-renowned athletes who lost their place for some unfortunate reasons, now work in different sectors of the police station, which they got through the Olympics’ special recruitment. Even though they have police IDs instead of gold medals, their virtue of doing the right thing never leaves their bodies. Their journey begins as they face foul people in the process.

For the unversed, while Bo-Gum plays Yoon Dung-Ju, gold medalist in boxing, Kim So-Hyun can be seen as Ji Han-Na, who specializes in shooting, Lee Sang-Yi as Kim Jong-Hyeon, a fencing expert, Tae Won-Seok as Shin Jae-Hong, a discus thrower, and Heo Sung-Tae portrays Go Man-Sik, a wrestling champion. They all come together after losing their glory as athletes and form an ‘Olympic Avengers’ team in the Insung police station. Although the team was created for a show, when they started to get involved in stopping all the injustice, things became too chaotic. So, here’s what happened in the final episode.

How The Team Strategizes Against Min Ju-Yeong?

(Spoilers), In the last episode of Good Boy, Yoon Dung-Ju takes help from Drugmon (Lee Ho-Jung) and uncovers the place where Min Ju-Yeong (Oh Jung-Se) can take advantage. Even though he stepped on it and informed his team to catch the truck loaded with drugs and the perps, they get there late, and it gets blasted. On the same night, three other blasts also happened. This strikes in their head, and they change their strategy to catch the mastermind behind all the crimes in Insung.

I’ll miss Park Bogum, the brilliant ‘eye’ actor whose ability to convey deep emotions & subtle nuance is unmatched. His performances leave a lasting impression, hope portrayal of Yoon Dongju earns him all the awards he deserves, also awaiting next projects!#GoodBoy #GoodBoyEp16 pic.twitter.com/UTJMM2Zdzf — • (@rayainalif) July 20, 2025

Drugmon further helps them to figure out Min Ju-Yeong’s next moves. She tells them that there’s one person who can help him escape this city to another country or even continent, because he knows he has been cornered. While the team was trying to uncover what happened to the last truck that disappeared and didn’t blast the other night, after hearing Drugmon’s confession, they focused on finding out the person helping Ju-Yeong. Soon, they figure out it’s Kim Yu-Na, one of Min Ju-Yeong’s colleagues in the Customs office. She ‘loved’ him and that’s why, without anything in return, she helps him to flee. In the meantime, Shin Jae-Hong gets hold of Yu-Na. The team further interrogates her.

She tells them that he was supposed to meet her at the Victory Hotel. As planned, she goes and waits for him at the Victory Hotel, and so does the whole team. However, as soon as the delegates and officers come in a bunch at the same hotel, Kim Jong-Hyeon and Yoon Dung-Ju figure out there’s something more to it. On the other hand, Ji Han-Na figures out that there’s going to be another blast in the hotel, and poisonous gas will be leaked through the sprinklers.

Did Yoon Dung-Ju And The Team Catch Min Ju-Yeong & His Wrongdoings?

The team quickly evacuates everyone from the building, and finally, the police commissioner also comes in to help after making several mistakes along the way to keep his position intact. Now, it was time to catch Min Ju-Yeong. Everyone takes their position at different points to stop Mr Min from fleeing. However, on the other hand, as Ju-Yeong’s deal of selling drugs fell through with the Japanese people, Yakuza put a group of bounty hunters to kill Min Ju-Yeong.

In the last sequence of the K-drama, Good Boy, when Kim Jong-Hyeon and Yoon Dung-Ju come to take Min Ju-Yeong with them, they see a group of thugs beating him into a pulp. They save Ju-Yeong from them to take him to the police station. Along the way, every other person who helped Min Ju-Yeong get arrested. Everyone in the team goes back to their usual life and earns back their designation as police officers.

This whole K-drama will ignite a sense of justice in you, and it will also make you root for every character. Good Boy will make you laugh sometimes, or will put you on the edge of your seat. The fighting sequences have been shot quite realistically in an intense way. However, there’s still one question that lingers in my head. After getting arrested, who is the police officer who goes into Min Ju-Yeong’s cell and kills him? Well, I guess I will never know.

If you haven’t watched the series yet, stream it on Amazon Prime Video. You won’t regret it.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mamamoo’s Hwasa Admits To Suffering From Anxiety After 2023 Concert Controversy: “Feels Like I Can’t Breathe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News