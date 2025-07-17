After a long gap, Lee Dong-Wook is returning to the world of K-dramas that depicts a love story with The Nice Guy. In the drama, he is going to star alongside popular South Korean actress Lee Sung-Kyung. Their pictures and posters have already been buzzing a lot online, and fans can’t wait to see them onscreen as a couple. For those who don’t know, the drama is set against romance, crime, and other stuff.

The drama gives a new twist to the whole bad boy with a good heart theme as Dong-Wook plays Park Seok-Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family. The series is all set to premiere, but if you don’t know when, where, and how to watch it, then scroll ahead to find out.

When & Where To Stream The Nice Guy?

The Nice Guy, featuring Lee Dong-Wook and Lee Sung-Kyung, is going to premiere on JTBC on July 18, 2025. The 14-episode drama will also be available for the international audience on Disney+ and Viki. The episodes have been scheduled to release two per week every Friday, and it will run through August 29, 2025, at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m. IST).

What is The Nice Guy about?

The storyline revolves around Park Seok-Chul, who, despite belonging to a gangster family, has no dangerous and ruthless traits in him. He rather has a soft heart and believes in loyalty. He knows how to balance between family, love, and work and prioritizes the matters that are most important to him. On the other hand, there’s Kang Mi-Young (Lee Sung-Kyung), who is Seok-Chul’s first love and desires to become a singer. As they reunite amid all the chaos stemming from gangster politics and personal affections, what would happen to them is all about the drama.

In addition to them, the series also features Ryu Hye-Young plays Park Seok-Hee, Oh Na-Ra as Park Seok-Gyeong, and Park Hoon as Kang Tae-Hun. Directed by Song Hae-Sung and written by Kim Woon-Kyung, the drama promises to deliver a beautiful and heartwarming storyline. The anticipation revolving around the series is making it a standout among all the JTBC dramas. Fans are quite excited to see the lead pair onscreen.

Recently, Lee Dong-Wook opened up about why he chose this drama during a press conference on July 14, 2025. During the conversation, he said (via Pinkvilla), “It was exhausting to constantly create a new world view, to fly through the sky on wires, or to become an uncle from another realm. When I read the script for The Nice Guy, it felt like my feet were finally back on the ground. I wanted to act out something realistic.” He further explained, “I didn’t prepare anything special for this role. It’s more like everyday acting.”

