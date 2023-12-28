Lee Sun-kyun allegedly died by suicide on December 27, 2023. He was found unconscious in Seoul, and police found burning charcoal briquettes in his car. His wife, Jeon Hye-jin, informed the police about a suicide note that she found at their home. New details have been revealed, and below are the details of his heartbreaking last note!

In October 2023, Lee was booked for internal investigation over alleged drug abuse. The initial test using hair samples resulted negative. But the investigation did not stop there, and he came out clean in as many as three other tests. Despite that, he was reportedly summoned for as long as 19 hours. Sun-kyun later requested the officials to conduct an additional lie detector test to prove his innocence.

Lee Sun-kyun said sorry in his suicide note!

TV Chosun has revealed details of the suicide note left by Lee Sun-kyun. It reportedly read, “I can’t help it. I think this is the only way.” The heartbreaking note found by his wife, Jeon Hye-jin, also included an apology for his agency. The late actor said, “I’m sorry,” as he opened up about film penalties and the financial burden he suffered because of the drug allegations.

Late Lee Sun-kyun opted out of projects post drug abuse allegations

Shortly after the drug case, Lee voluntarily made his exit from the upcoming thriller drama serial No Way Out. The production had begun days before he was accused of consuming illegal substances.

His professional career has faced a major dent because of the ongoing case.

Agency issues official statement

HODU&U Entertainment released an official statement on Wednesday confirming Lee Sun-kyun’s death. His agency, however, requested fans not to spread any rumors or misinformation about his death.

About Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral

The agency has also confirmed that Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral will take place in a private ceremony. His family, along with some colleagues, will be bidding him the final goodbye. Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, actor Moon Geun-young, and broadcaster Shin Dong-yeop have personally paid their last respect.

The funeral is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 29, 2023, at 12 PM at Seonyeong, Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province.

