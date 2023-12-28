Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun tragically passed away on December 27, 2023. He was found dead in his car in Seoul, and police have suspected a case of suicide. While investigation is underway, the authorities have detained a woman who blackmailed the Parasite actor and duped him of $40,000. And well, she wasn’t the only one. Scroll below for all the details!

Sun-Kyun had been in turmoil for the last few months. He was under investigation over alleged use of drugs. Police had suspected the consumption of marijuana and other psychoactive substances. As per several reports, My Mister actor was summoned for as long as 19 hours recently. He had passed three tests, but the investigation did not stop.

Seoul Police takes blackmailer into custody

It has now come to light that a woman in her 20s blackmailed Lee Sun-kyun and extorted 50 million won ($40,000) from the late actor. As per a report by The Korea Herald, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency arrested the suspect on Wednesday evening after she failed to appear at Incheon District Court. The court had scheduled a substantive review of her arrest warrant on Tuesday, which she skipped.

The woman is also said to have been temporarily put behind bars, and her arrest warrant will now be reviewed on Thursday at 2:30 PM.

Lee Sun-kyun was also threatened by a hostess

A 29-year-old hostess also allegedly threatened Lee. She, along with the former accused, extorted a total of 350 million won from the late actor, which is about $2,71,638.

More about Lee Sun-kyun death

Actress and wife of Lee Sun-kyun, Jeon Hye-jin, made an emergency call to Seoul police informing them her husband had been missing. He also left a suicide note, which is said to resemble a will.

Police later found a man dead in a parked car in Waryong Park. He was later identified as Lee Sun-kyun. The officials also found burning charcoal briquettes in his car, hinting at possible suicide.

Lee Sun-kyun Funeral

As per several reports, Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral will take place on December 29, 2023. It will be a quiet affair in his family and colleagues’ presence. His family hosted a wake at Seoul National University Hospital on the evening of December 27, 2023. His wife was listed as the chief mourner at the ceremony.

Lee Sun-kyun will be laid to rest on Friday morning at the Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province.

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun’s family

The late actor is survived by his wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons. The family has been going through a tough time since October 2023 when Lee Sun-Kyun was accused of drug consumption.

After the allegations, the Korean star had also voluntarily left his upcoming project, No Way Out. After his last summon on December 26, he requested the officials to carry out an additional lie-detector test to prove his innocence in the drug case.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Lee Sun-kyun Was Accused Of Cheating On His Wife With His Parasite Co-Star Shortly After Drug Case, Faced Online Bullying As Netizens Called Him “Disgusting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News