Lee Sun Kyun has made his first public appearance after being involved in a drug scandal. The Parasite actor was spotted arriving at the police station on Saturday afternoon for further investigation in the ongoing drug case. The actor has been charged with drug abuse by Seoul Police.

A few pictures and videos of Lee Sun Kyun have now surfaced on social media wherein he is seen bowing his head to the public and media as he appears to be in a devastating state amid the ongoing turmoil.

As per the reports, Lee will undergo several tests to identify the illegal drugs he consumed. The actor has been accused of administering drugs since the beginning of 2023 at a female’s house. Currently, his phone has also been seized for extensive digital forensic research.

Dispatch took to its Instagram handle to share a few pictures and videos of Lee Sun Kyun who arrived for the first round of investigation in his drug case. The actor was seen wearing a black pant-suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @koreadispatch

As per the reports, Lee will undergo several tests to identify the illegal drugs he consumed. The actor has been accused of administering drugs since the beginning of 2023 at a female’s house. Currently, his phone has also been seized for additional information.

Lee Sun Kyun has assured to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and arrived for the first round of interrogation in the case. The actor, as quoted by Koreaboo, apologized for the ‘unpleasant incident’ that has brought his fans a great amount of disappointment. “I would like to bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted me and supported me all this time. As I delivered through my agency, my position is that I will faithfully participate in the investigation with an honest attitude. I feel very sorry for my family, who is suffering a lot at the moment,” the My Mister actor said. He also assured that he will “sincerely and truthfully” answer during the investigation.

Just a few days ago, Lee Sun Kyun released a statement via his agency apologizing for the inconvenience caused by his recent controversy. The actor has also announced he will step down from his ongoing and upcoming projects.

For more Hallyuwood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ J-Hope’s Net Worth Revealed: A Thriving Solo Career, Real Estate Investments & Luxury Brand Endorsements, The K-Pop Idol Is The Richest Member Of The Boy Band

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News