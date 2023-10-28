Park Bo Gum is one of the brightest stars of the K-drama galaxy who never fails to leave us enchanted with his out-of-the-world visuals. Also known as Bogummy among his fans, the South Korean heartthrob is known for his romantic characters who always make fans swoon, leaving them wishing for something just like this. Be it Reply 1988 or Encounter with Song Hye Kyo, the actor-singer’s enigmatic charm always becomes the starling highlight of every show.

Park Bo Gum maintains a cordial relationship with his co-actors, but he also has a few close industry friends such as BTS’ V and Song Joong Ki. Unlike many other showbiz stars, Bogum has hardly courted any controversy, and we have often seen his colleagues praise him. However, did you know the ‘Record of Youth’ actor was once at the center of a dispute for allegedly promoting a religious cult? Scroll ahead for all the details.

For those who don’t know, Park Bo Gum has always practiced Christianity, often posting religious quotes on social media. However, this one time, the actor faced scrutiny after he uploaded a Twitter post, inviting people to join in an event hosted by the controversial Jesus Centered Church.

Back in 2017, the actor invited fans for a prayer meeting at the church, which was previously claimed to be led by a cult, according to Koreaboo. Reportedly, the church was already under fire for spreading blatant claims in the name of religion, such as preaching that people should pray instead of going to the hospital, while also urging people in critically ill conditions to undergo exorcism instead of getting medical treatment. It was also involved in the death of a woman back in 2000 who died at the conference led by the church’s pastor – she reportedly attended the church to cure her illness.

After the social media backlash, Park Bo Gum reportedly changed his church and also addressed the controversy. “I am just a regular Christian. I’m a bit disappointed that my church has gotten the spotlight for this,” he said, adding, “I am not part of a cult or a new world order. If I was, I would have left already,” the Love in the Moonlight actor said, as quoted by Live Journal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Park Bo Gum is set to star in the upcoming K-Drama series titled Good Boy. He will play the role of a policeman in the much-anticipated drama.

