South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has died from an alleged suicide on December 27, 2023. The late actor rose to immense fame with his portrayal in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. He was 48 years old and was under investigation over alleged drug use. Scroll below for all the details!

The South Korean authorities said they received an emergency call from a woman at night. His wife, Jeon Hye-jin, reportedly made a call to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station and informed that her husband had left home after leaving a suicide note.

Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car in Seoul

As per K-media source One Asia, an unconscious guy was found in a parked car in Waryong Park in Seoul. He was later identified as Lee Sun-kyun. The officials have also found burning charcoal briquettes in his car, hinting at possible suicide.

Lee Sun-kyun suicide note

As per several reports, Lee Sun-kyun has left a suicide note, which is actually a will for his partner. The wife of Lee Sun-Kyun, Jeon Hye-jin, informed the police, “My husband had left the house after writing a note that resembles a will.”

Lee Sun-kyun drug case

In October 2023, Lee was booked for internal investigation over alleged drug use. According to Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, he was suspected of using marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. He was also banned from traveling outside the country. While the initial test results using hair samples turned out negative, further investigations were underway.

For the unversed, South Korea is very strict with its drug laws. If found guilty, Lee Sun-kyun could have faced imprisonment of 6 months to 14 years, depending on the degree of his consumption.

No Way Out exit

Following the drug use allegations, Lee voluntarily dropped out of the upcoming thriller drama serial No Way Out. The makers had already begun the production days before the allegations came to light.

About Lee Sun-kyun

Sun-kyun was best known for his roles in Helpless (2012), All About My Wife (2012) and A Hard Day (2014). He played the role of the Park family father, Park Dong-ik in Parasite (2019).

He got married to the love of his life, actress Jeon Hye-jin, after dating for seven years. He’s also survived by two children – the first son was born in 2009, and the second was born in 2011.

May Lee Sun-kyun’s soul rest in peace.

