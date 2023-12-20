Welcome to Samdalri, featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun in the leading roles, has fans captivated with its sublime portrayal of childhood friendships and first love, and the picturesque location of Jeju Island is just a gift that keeps on giving. The drama has already witnessed a record jump in its average rating after the premiere of last week’s episodes, but it seems like the upcoming events will unfold new popularity for the Cha Young Hoon directorial.

The buzz in K-world has suggested that Kim Tae Hee is set to make an appearance in Welcome to Samdalri. The actress will appear in a special cameo to show her support for the scriptwriter Kwon Hye Joo, whom she worked with in the critically acclaimed drama Hi, Bye Mama (2020).

According to Soompi, Kim Tae Hee has already finished shooting for her cameo in Welcome to Samdalri. The production team revealed, “She wrapped up filming on December 18.” Details related to her role in the JTBC drama have been kept under wraps, but the rumor has it she may play herself and will show up to extend her support to Shin Hye Sun’s character Jo Sam Dal, who is currently facing a professional setback.

Welcome to Samdalri revolves around Civil Servant Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), who makes a conscious decision to stay in his hometown of Samdalri on Jeju Island all his life to protect its residents, as he loves small streams, which signifies he doesn’t have big-city ambitions. Shin Hye Sun plays Jo Sam Dal, who grew up together with Jo Yong Pil as his close childhood friend, and their friendship translated into a relationship, only to result in the heartbreak of their lifetime. Unlike Yong Pil, Sam Dal wants to make it big in her life, and she makes it her mission to get out of their small town and move to Seoul.

Ever since the premiere of the K-drama, there has been an honorable mention of Kim Tae Hee throughout. She has had a long-standing professional relationship with Jo Sam Dal, who is a professional photographer. After Sam Dal’s life turned upside down overnight due to her trainee accusing her of workplace harassment, everyone turned their backs on her. With the anticipation around Kim Tae Hee’s appearance, it seems like the actress will play an instrumental role in revitalizing the photographer’s career.

Kim Tae Hee, 43, is considered one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of South Korea. She is best known for her roles in Korean dramas such as Stairway to Heaven (2003), Love Story in Harvard (2004), Iris (2009), My Princess (2011), and Yong-pal (2015).

For more Hallyuwood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Squid Game 2 To Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2, Netflix Renews 7 K-Dramas For 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News