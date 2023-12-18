It’s the Soju’o clock for K-drama lovers as Netflix remains committed to contributing to the ongoing Hallyuwave. The streaming giant has renewed as many as seven dramas, promising to bring some of its wildly popular hits back. In 2023, viewers saw a redemption arc in Korean dramas after a relatively mundane last year, and 2024 is already off to a promising start.

From The Glory 2 to Sweet Home 2 and Taxi Driver 2 to Strong Girl Nam-soon, 2023 was a year of remakes. With 2024 shaping up as a strong year for K-dramas as Netflix promises to keep the entertainment rolling, it’s interesting that the streaming giant has introduced a franchise culture for K-dramas, a rare phenomenon in the Hallyuwood. Now, your favorite dramas are not limited to just 16 episodes, which will be instrumental in the character growth of side characters, as limited series often turn out to be a hindrance in exploring the other side of the story.

So, any guesses on which dramas have been renewed by the streaming giant? The biggest surprise on the list for us has to be Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2. Sweet Home 3 and Hellbound 2 are also on the cards, while All of Us Are Dead will be returning for a second installment, too. Signal 2 and Squid Game 2 will also roll out in 2024, while it was recently announced that Weak Hero Class 2 will be produced by Netflix after the critical success of the first season, which premiered on Wavve.

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2

Netflix has finally decided to renew Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The K-drama was one of the most popular shows of 2022, earning Park Eun Bin the ‘Best Actress’ title at the Baeksang Awards. The plot follows Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism who strives to carve a niche among her neurotypical peers, solving even the most difficult legal cases with her photographic memory and strenuous efforts.

2. All of us are dead. 2

The second season of the critically acclaimed zombie post-apocalyptic K-drama is slated to hit the OTT space in 2024. As per the makers, “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies.” Earlier, director Jae Kyoo had reflected on the future of All of Us Are Dead, sharing his plans to expand the franchise as he revealed that it was a deliberate attempt on his part to leave some room for a potential second season.

3. Squid Game 2

The global phenomenon will be back! Squid Game is the most-watched non-English TV show on the streaming giant to date. The second season of the Hwang Dong Hyuk directorial, in which Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, and Kang Ha-neul will explore a separate story, will launch the next round of the death game with new contestants entering the hellish arena.

4. Hellbound 2

Netflix has successfully revamped the zombie theme, delivering many successful dramas, including Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead, and joining the list is the brand new series Hellbound, whose reception has now prompted makers to roll out a second season. After a dramatic showdown with the Hell Beasts in the first season, the fate of key characters hangs in the balance. Hellbound Season 2 will likely follow the aftermath of the events that took place in the first installment.

5. Weak Hero Class 2

Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 is in the works and moving to Netflix. Park Ji-hoon and the cast of the series recently had a script reading for the new season, and it’s likely the show will go on the floors soon, with the streaming giant envisioning a 2024 release date. As per the makers, Weark Hero Class 1 Season 2 or Weak Hero Class 2 will follow the journey of Yeon Si Eun as he transfers schools after facing the unfathomable tragedy of losing his best friend.

6. Signal 2

When we talk about classic K-dramas, Signal gets an honorable mention. Released back in 2016, the genre-bending show is finally getting its sequel. The story follows a criminal profiler named Park Hae-young who’s assigned to solve a mysterious kidnapping case. When he gets to the bottom of things, he begins communicating with an officer in the past called Lee Jae-han. They soon realize their common goal and work towards achieving it.

7. Sweet Home 3

Despite a lukewarm reception to Sweet Home 2, a new installment is on the cards. In the final moments of Sweet Home 2, an ending card reveals that season 3 will premiere in summer 2024. Since Season 2 and Season 3 were filmed together, Sweet Home 3 is coming sooner than expected. Song Kang is expected to return for the third and final installment.

