2023 is almost ready to close its curtains, and it’s been nothing short of a magical year for K-fanatics. December, in particular, has offered a whole new range of K-dramas, which have once again ignited a global frenzy around Hallyuwave. If we look at weekend dramas other than My Demon and Park’s Marriage Contract, Welcome to Samdalri has become a fan favorite, soaring in the ranking chart. Joining the Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer are Live Your Own Life and Maestra: Strings of Truth, with both dramas achieving new viewership ratings.

While many dramas have captured fans’ hearts this month, My Demon and Welcome to Samdalri are giving neck-to-neck competition to each other. Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s supernatural rom-com managed to emerge victorious, claiming the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama. Following the supernatural fantasy drama is Welcome to Samdalri, which recorded its highest ratings yet over the weekend. Meanwhile, K-dramas such as Maestra: Strings of Truth and Live Your Own Life have also witnessed their average national ratings with the release of the latest episodes.

Welcome to Samdalri saw a seamless record of increasing viewership with each new episode, with its sixth episode jumping to an average nationwide rating of 8.295 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. Meanwhile, Lee Young Ae, Lee Moo Saeng, and Hwang Bo Reum Beyol starrer Maestra: Strings of Truth achieved a new personal milestone, securing a nationwide average rating of 6.0 percent with its fourth episode. Live Your Own Life reached a new peak of 18.8 percent, holding the title of the most-watched Sunday program of all time.

Song Kang has become the most buzzworthy actor of the week, owing to the explosive popularity of his ongoing drama, My Demon. Other than the intriguing plotline and stellar cast, the SBS drama has everyone hooked with its intense chemistry between the leads. Following the premiere of episodes 7-8 last week, which delved deep into Song Kang’s conflicting feelings for his wife Kim Yoo Jung and took viewers on a thrilling ride with an attempted murder and killer on the loop, the drama has bagged third position in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched series.

More dramas that have made a significant buzz in December include Sweet Home Season 2, Soundtrack #2, and Death’s Game. With the premiere of Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, during the upcoming weekend, the decorated list of K-dramas will keep fans glued to the screen this festive season.

