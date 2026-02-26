Artisan Beats, real name Seo Jae-min, was one of the foundational figures of South Korea’s first-generation hip hop movement. His passing on February 17, 2026, at the age of 47, was confirmed by his friends and rappers, AJ and Minos, on February 25, 2026. Tributes poured in soon after, remembering the artist and his legacy. According to the Maeil Business Newspaper, the cause of death was not publicly disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Artisan Beats was not just a musician; he was also one of the first to raise awareness of the underground Korean music scene. Here’s a look at the late artist’s legacy.

From ‘Satan’ To Artisan Beats: The Evolution Of Seo Jae-min

Before he was Artisan Beats, Seo Jae-min made his debut as ‘Satan’ in the early 1990s. His foray into the scene came at a time when coverage of underground music was quite limited. As ‘Satan’, Artisan Beats’ tunes sported dark themes that suited his former moniker. In his formative years, he was an active part of Master Plan Allstarz, a club that provided a platform for collaboration and live performances. He was also a part of Da Crew and Bulhandang Crew, both of which were influential in developing the K-hiphop scene. Bulhandang Crew also posted a condolence message about Artisan Beat’s passing on their Facebook page.

Jimmy Chu & Chun: The Music That Defined His Later Years

Soon after, ‘Satan’ became ‘Artisan Beats,’ an artist who understood beats by ear and produced sounds that were truly artisanal. In 2014, he released the single “Jimmy Chu” in collaboration with Bon Kim. The following year, he unveiled the EP Chun, also referred to as Spring. According to Allkpop, the project was intended as part of a seasonal series, though subsequent installments Ha (Summer), Chu (Autumn), and Dong (Winter) were never released.

Since his last release in 2015, Artisan Beats has not been seen frequently in the mainstream media. But the remembrance from his friends and fellow artists shows just how pivotal his contributions to the Korean music scene remain.

