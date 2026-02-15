On February 13, Korean drama series The Art of Sarah was released on Netflix. The thriller focuses on the investigation surrounding Sarah Kim, an executive who managed the Asia operations of an elite luxury house. She later became linked to an unidentified homicide. Her reputation circulated widely within affluent networks. But confirmed details about her personal history remained scarce. Although her name appeared frequently in social spaces, documented evidence about her origins proved difficult to verify.

Detective Park Mu-gyeong from the violent crimes division directed the inquiry. And as the review progressed, contradictions gradually emerged. The case extended beyond a standard murder file, later developing into a deeper examination of constructed persona and concealed ambition. Sarah had pursued refinement and status even if authenticity was compromised. Thus, the central uncertainty remains, namely, the true identity behind the name Sarah Kim and the undisclosed history she continues to conceal.

The Art of Sarah Finale Recap: Sarah Kim’s True Identity Revealed

In the final chapter, investigators confine the woman accused of murdering Sarah Kim. From the very start, uncertainty persists regarding her authentic identity. Detective Mu-gyeong secures professional advancement through the arrest, yet doubts remain unresolved. The detainee has operated under multiple names, including Mok Ga-hui, Kim Eun-jae, and lastly Sarah Kim. Meanwhile, court records list her as Kim Mi-jeong. She receives a ten-year sentence for the homicide of Sarah Kim, positioning herself to reenter society later under the Mi-jeong identity. Moreover, control of the Boudoir label transfers formally to Jeong Yeo-jin, thus preserving the enterprise during incarceration.

Earlier findings confirm that the body retrieved from the sewer belonged to the real Kim Mi Jeong, a craft specialist who manufactured Boudoir handbags. She had replicated Sarah’s ankle marking and duplicated clothing in an attempt to assume her place. However, a violent confrontation ended in Mi Jeong’s death, and the scene was arranged to shield the company’s public image.

Boudoir was not an established European heritage brand. Instead, it was a calculated fabrication designed to project exclusivity. After undergoing a kidney transplant, the central figure collaborated with Mi Jeong to produce high-grade counterfeit bags. These products were marketed as rare imports, thereby attracting affluent buyers.

Years earlier, under the name Ga-hui, she worked at Samwol Department Store selling premium handbags. Following a theft during her shift, liability of 50 million won was imposed. Consequently, she began reselling discounted merchandise under the alias Cheongdam Goddess. Debt intensified after borrowing from loan financiers, whose compounded interest created a lasting obligation. Facing financial collapse, she staged a suicide attempt at a reservoir. Instead of dying, she conceived the Boudoir concept and converted a farewell message into promotional material.

Later, using the name Eun-jae, she approached Hong Seong Sin, a wealthy creditor linked to her previous debt. She proposed marriage in exchange for a kidney donation and 500 million won. Over time, he introduced her to elite networks and refined her public profile. During this period, she influenced a younger associate, Ji-hwon, strengthening her claim to inheritance advantages. Ultimately, the case concludes with legal closure yet lingering ambiguity. Identity remains unverified beyond documented aliases. Therefore, while the conviction stands, the definitive truth about her origin remains undisclosed.

