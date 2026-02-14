The previous episode of General Hospital saw Felicia and Spinelli making a big decision about Maxie now that she is out of the coma. On the other hand, Brook Lynn didn’t hold back while Nathan shocked Britt. On the other hand, Lucas opened up to Elizabeth about Marco. And lastly, Michael planned a date for Jacinda.

From admissions and counseling to reveals and observations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Maxie being stunned. Is this about Nathan and Lulu? On the other hand, Nathan is blindsided. Has he found out about Maxie being awake? Ric takes Elizabeth on a date. Is this about to cause sparks? Carly and Jason catch up while Britt takes a big risk.

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Laura surprises Alexis. How will she respond to it? When Tracy has words for Sidwell, what will his reaction be? Ric questions Sonny. Is this about a case? Meanwhile, Lucas is adamant. What will he decide when it comes to Marco? Dante makes an admission to Michael. Is this about Lulu or Willow?

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Willow makes a revelation to Nina. Is she confessing about her crimes to her mother? Brook Lynn counsels Spinelli. Is this regarding Maxie? Lulu opens up to Laura. Could it be about Nathan and how Maxie’s return will change things? Nathan confides in Dante while Kristina encourages Cody.

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Maxie’s loved ones welcome her home. How sweet will this be? Ric makes a stunning claim, but about what? Meanwhile, Willow delivers some news to Drew.

On the other hand, Michael is in the hot seat. But against whom? And how will he reply to the questions? Up next, Alexis makes an observation. Is this about Willow and Drew?

Friday, February 20, 2026

The final episode of next week features the citizens of Port Charles remembering the late Luke Spencer. It’s time to honor the late Anthony Geary, who played the character and passed away in December 2025.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: How Did Kirsten Storms Return As Maxie Jones On ABC Soap Opera After A Comatose Condition?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News