Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi has entered its second week at the Indian box office, but things don’t look very well. It is nearing its saturation amid strong competition at the ticket windows. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 8

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 8

According to estimates, Daadi Ki Shaadi earned 15 lakh on day 8. It faced a significant drop of 66% compared to 44 lakh collected on the previous day. Word of mouth is mixed, and the availability of other options like Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among others, is further impacting footfalls.

The overall earnings in India have reached 5.49 crore net. Including GST, the gross total comes to 6.47 crore. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. Only 27.45% of the estimated investments have been recovered so far. Entering the safe zone would be impossible for this family drama.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 5.34 crore

Day 8 – 15 lakh

Total – 5.49 crore

Can it enter Kapil Sharma’s top 3 highest-grossers?

Daadi Ki Shaadi still needs 4.51 crore more in the kitty to reach a double-digit score and beat Firangi, which is Kapil Sharma’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India. That looks like another unattainable feat, unless the tables turn during the second weekend.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crore Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 12.17 crore Firangi: 10 crore Daadi Ki Shaadi: 5.49 crore Zwigato: 1.84 crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 5.49 crore

Budget recovery: 27.45%

India gross: 6.47 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 29: Needs 3.61 Crore To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News