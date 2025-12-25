Kapil Sharma returned to the big screens, and his massive fan base was excited. Unfortunately, the comedy sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 did not live upto the expectations. It also faced strong competition at the ticket windows, which led to its exit in only two weeks. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection.

A disappointing box office run!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. In around 13 days of its theatrical run, it accumulated only 12.30 crore net at the Indian box office. It was allotted only limited screens due to the domination of Dhurandhar as well as competition from Tere Ishk Mein. Now, the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has unfortunately led to its exit.

Anukalp Goswami’s directorial was mounted on a budget of 35 crores. In its lifetime, it could only recover 35% of the total investments. Kapil Sharma’s comedy sequel is a box office flop! Including taxes, the gross total has concluded at 14.51 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 10.85 crores

Week 2: 1.45 crores

Total: 12.30 crores

Kapil Sharma’s 2nd highest-grossing film!

Kapil Sharma has delivered 4 films in theatres. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 emerged as his second highest-grosser, surpassing Zwigato and Firangi. It is only behind its predecessor.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 12.30 crores Firangi: 10 crores Zwigato: 1.84 crores

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 12.30 crores

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 14.51 crores

Overseas gross: 1.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 16.26 crores

