Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s Christmas treat, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has finally arrived! It has surpassed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to score the 3rd highest pre-sales for a Bollywood romantic film in 2025. Scroll below for the final advance booking update!

Crosses 4 crores in final advance booking!

According to Sacnilk, Dharma Productions’ film wrapped up its advance booking, collecting 4.28 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It registered 1.13 lakh ticket sales from around 5K shows across the nation. Both Delhi and Maharashtra witnessed the best trends, crossing 1 crore each in pre-sales. Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan were among the other leading circuits.

2025 was a big win for Ananya Panday! Her last release alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2, had registered pre-sales of around 1.84 crore gross. In comparison, the Christmas release has registered 132% higher advance booking.

Records the 3rd best pre-sales for a romantic film in 2025

Kartik Aaryan starrer has also left behind major releases of 2025. It crossed the final advance booking collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and De De Pyaar De 2 to record the 3rd highest pre-sales for a Bollywood romantic film. However, Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s directorial missed out on beating Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein (5.65 crores) by a considerable margin.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 for Bollywood romantic films:

Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 5.65 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 4.28 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 2.86 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 2.79 crores

Apart from romantic films, Dharma Productions’ film also managed to beat many other big Bollywood films of 2025. The list includes Sky Force (3.82 crores) and Sitaaze Zameen Par (3.31 crores).

