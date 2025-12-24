It was expected to be a promising year for actor Emraan Hashmi with two Bollywood releases, along with a debut in the Telugu cinema. Unfortunately, 2025 wasn’t very fruitful despite total box office collections of 222 crore+. Scroll below for a detailed report card!

Emraan Hashmi’s box office performance in 2025

The year started with the Bollywood action thriller, Ground Zero. The Excel Entertainment production was made on a decent budget of 50 crores. Unfortunately, the response was lukewarm, and it turned out to be a box office flop.

This was followed by the Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan in They Call Him OG. One of the most expensive Indian films of 2025, made on a budget of 250 crores. It wrapped up its theatrical journey as Emraan Hashmi’s second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, but was a losing affair at the box office, with only 77% budget recovery.

His last release was the courtroom drama, Haq. It opened to favorable reviews but suffered due to strong competition at the ticket windows.

Check out the box office performance of Emraan Hashmi in 2025 (movie | budget | box office collection | verdict):

Ground Zero: 50 crores | 7.77 crores | Flop Haq: 40 crores | 20.91 crores | Losing They Call Him OG: 250 crores | 194.16 crores | Losing

65% investments recovered!

A cumulative total of 340 crores were invested in the three films starring Emraan Hashmi in 2025. With total box office collections of 222.84 crores, he could only recover around 65% of the total budget.

Hopefully, 2026 will be the game-changing year for Emraan, as fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Awarapan 2.

Emraan Hashmi Box Office Report Card 2025 Summary

Number of releases: 3

List of movies: Ground Zero, Haq, They Call Him OG

Total investments: 340 crores

Cumulative collection: 222.84 crores

Recovered investments: 65%

Number of successes: Zero

