Ranveer Singh has surpassed every expectation at the Indian box office. His spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is witnessing an unreal run! In only 19 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Chhaava to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19

The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar added 20.40 crores to its kitty on day 19. The makers did not opt for any discounted ticket offers, but despite that, it witnessed growth on the third Tuesday.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 619.30 crores net. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 225 crores. In only 19 days, the producers have enjoyed profits of a whopping 175%. Including GST, the gross total has landed at 730.77 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Weekend 3 – 99.70 crores

Day 18 – 19.70 crores

Day 19 – 20.40 crores

Total – 619.30 crores

Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

Ranveer Singh came, and he conquered the Indian box office! The much-awaited moment is here. The Bollywood spy action thriller has axed the lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (615.39 crores). It has stolen the title of #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 and is ending the year on a victorious note!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Dhurandhar – 619.30 crores (19 days) Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 157.04 crores

Dhurandhar Domestic Box Office Summary Day 19

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 619.30 crores

India gross: 730.77 crores

ROI: 175%

Verdict: Super-hit

