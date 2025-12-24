Ranveer Singh has surpassed every expectation at the Indian box office. His spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is witnessing an unreal run! In only 19 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Chhaava to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed report!
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19
The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar added 20.40 crores to its kitty on day 19. The makers did not opt for any discounted ticket offers, but despite that, it witnessed growth on the third Tuesday.
The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 619.30 crores net. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 225 crores. In only 19 days, the producers have enjoyed profits of a whopping 175%. Including GST, the gross total has landed at 730.77 crores.
Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 218 crores
- Week 2 – 261.50 crores
- Weekend 3 – 99.70 crores
- Day 18 – 19.70 crores
- Day 19 – 20.40 crores
Total – 619.30 crores
Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025
Ranveer Singh came, and he conquered the Indian box office! The much-awaited moment is here. The Bollywood spy action thriller has axed the lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (615.39 crores). It has stolen the title of #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 and is ending the year on a victorious note!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:
- Dhurandhar – 619.30 crores (19 days)
- Chhaava – 615.39 crores
- Saiyaara – 337.69 crores
- Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores
- War 2 – 244.29 crores
- Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores
- Raid 2 – 179.3 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores
- Thamma – 157.04 crores
Dhurandhar Domestic Box Office Summary Day 19
- Budget: 225 crores
- India net: 619.30 crores
- India gross: 730.77 crores
- ROI: 175%
- Verdict: Super-hit
