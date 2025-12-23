Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba was released in theatres worldwide on December 18, 2025. It made the second-biggest opening for a Malayalam film in 2025. Unfortunately, the mixed reviews took over, leading to an over 50% drop on the second day. But the action comedy is now maintaining a good momentum. Scroll below for the day 4 detailed report.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba earned 3.20 crores on day 4. Despite the first Monday, it maintained a solid hold, bringing in similar collections as the first Sunday. That is a highly positive sign, considering the early reviews were mixed to negative. The cameo by Mohanlal turned out to be a big benefit for Dhananjay Shankar’s directorial debut.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have wrapped up at 17.50 crore net after 4 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 20.65 crores. Bha Bha Ba is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. Producers Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions have recovered 58.33% of the total budget so far. At this pace, it would soon emerge as a success!

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 6.70 crores

Day 2: 3.30 crores

Day 3: 3.20 crores

Day 4: 3.20 crores

Total: 17.50 crores

Inching towards the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 in India!

Today, Dileep’s action comedy will comfortably beat the domestic lifetime of Basil Joseph’s Maranamass (18.77 crores). Post that, it will aim to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films of 2025. It needs only 6.69 crores more to beat Eko and secure a spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Mollywood (India net collection):

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 157.01 crores Thudarum: 122 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.25 crores Dies Irae: 41.35 crores Hridayapoorvam: 40.14 crores Kalamkaval: 35.93 crores Officer On Duty: 31.64 crores Rekhachithram: 26.60 crores Eko: 24.19 crores

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 17.50 crores

Budget recovery: 58.33%

India gross: 20.65 crores

Overseas gross: 16.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 36.85 crores

