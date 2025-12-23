Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is attracting the right footfalls, despite all the controversies surrounding it. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has won hearts in dominance, leading to its unstoppable run in theatres. It is now heading towards the 600 crore club. Scroll below for the latest collection, profits and other details!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the official update, Dhurandhar added 19.70 crores to the kitty on the third Monday. It continues to maintain a fantastic pace, witnessing a routine drop of only 17% compared to 23.70 crores garnered last Friday. There’s no significant competition currently, but Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will join the box office battle on Christmas. It would be interesting to see how both Bollywood biggies co-exist at the ticket windows.

Ranveer Singh starrer has achieved another milestone, as it has scored the third-highest 18th day at the Hindi box office. It is only behind Pushpa 2, which brought in 27 crores in the Hindi version and Stree 2 (22.10 crores). The overall earnings at the Indian box office stand at 598.90 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 706.70 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Weekend 3 – 99.70 crores

Day 18 – 19.70 crores

Total – 598.90 crores

Creates history in Week 3!

The streak of success continues for Akshaye Khanna and team. In four days of the third week, Dhurandhar has accumulated 119.40 crores. It has scored the highest Week 3 in Hindi cinema, surpassing Pushpa 2 (107.75 crores), and Chhaava (84.94 crores).

Dhurandhar’s profits at the Indian box office

According to multiple reports, the Bollywood spy action thriller is mounted at a cost of 225 crores. The makers have recovered returns of 373.90 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Dhurandhar has minted profits of 166.17%. With that, it has emerged as a super-hit in India!

Battle against Chhaava is on!

Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is currently the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Today, it will enter the 600 crore club. With that, its war against Chhaava to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 begins. Post that, it will be competing against Stree 2 (627.50 crores) and Jawan (640.42 crores).

Dhurandhar Domestic Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 598.90 crores

India gross: 706.70 crores

ROI: 166.17%

Verdict: Super-hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Ranveer Singh Uproots Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 – Sits On The Throne As Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News