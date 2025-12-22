Prabhas’s horror comedy The Raja Saab is lagging at the box office with its advance booking in the USA. The advance sales commenced almost 10 days back and with 18 days remaining for the premiere, the buzz for the film seems very limited. In fact, it does not excite at all with its current pace!

Only 3% Growth In 24 Hours!

In the last 24 hours, the film has witnessed only 3% growth with its advance sales in the US for the premiere day. Helmed by Maruthi, the film is a horror comedy also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Boman Irani. The songs and promos of the film are out, but the buzz is considerably low!

The Raja Saab Box Office USA Pre-Sales

In the USA, The Raja Saab has registered an advanced gross sales of $141.5K at the box office for its premiere day. These earnings are for almost 973 shows with only 4.9K sold tickets at the box office. With 18 days left for the film to arrive, Prabhas needs to pick up the pace!

Very Far From Even Akhanda 2

Currently, Prabhas is very far from the final pre-sales of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 as well. NBK’s film registered a pre-sale of $275.8K at the box office in advance for its premiere day. Currently, Prabhas needs more than $100K sales to beat this figure!

Will The Raja Saab Enter The Top 5?

In order to enter the top 5 advance sales for a Telugu film on the premiere day in 2025, The Raja Saab needs to beat Daaku Maharaaj’s advance sales of $354.7K.

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office (Gross Collection In Advance).

They Call Him OG: $1.9 Million Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

