Dhurandhar has exceeded all expectations and is now on track to achieve serious milestones at the Indian box office. On its 15th day, the magnum opus made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club (net collection) in India. In the meantime, it helped director Aditya Dhar witness an increment in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. With the latest hike, he managed to surpass Atlee and Kabir Khan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So basically, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be allocated to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Aditya Dhar overtakes Kabir Khan and Atlee

After Dhurandhar entered the 400 crore club, Aditya Dhar’s tally moved up to 600 points. On the third Friday, day 15, the film entered the 500 crore club, resulting in 100 points being credited to the filmmaker in the points table. So now, his tally stands at 700 points, thus pushing him ahead of Kabir Khan (650 points) and Atlee (650 points) to secure 9th place in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

Soon to surpass Sandeep Reddy Vanga and three more filmmakers

In the next 2-3 days, Dhurandhar will enter the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, thus pushing Aditya Dhar’s tally to 800 points. Once he touches 800 points, he will surpass Sandeep Reddy Vanga (750 points). He will also cross SS Rajamouli (800 points) and Ali Abbas Zafar (800 points) despite sharing equal points because Dhar will have one 600 crore net grosser in Hindi, while they have none.

Once Dhurandhar crosses the lifetime collection of Stree 2 (627.5 crores), Aditya will also overtake Amar Kaushik (800 points), securing the fifth spot in the Directors’ Ranking.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 700 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 200 points

club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 1 film in the 500 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 500 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

