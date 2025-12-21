Before its release, even the most optimistic projections didn’t foresee the theatrical run Dhurandhar is now delivering. After crossing some serious milestones one after another like a cakewalk, the magnum opus is now targeting the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Yes, it is all set to join the elite club of 1000 crore grossers globally, and that too at a really quick pace. In the meantime, on day 16, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s PK and made a roaring entry into the 800 crore club.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 16 days?

Despite a reduction of shows both in India and overseas, the Aditya Dhar directorial is showing no signs of slowing down. On the third Saturday, day 16, it scored a fantastic 42.12 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it earned around 9.1 crore gross. Overall, the film earned a mind-blowing 51.22 crore gross globally on its 16th day.

In total, Dhurandhar has earned a staggering 635.9 crore gross (538.9 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 176.1 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 16-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 812 crore gross, thus making a roaring entry into the 800 crore club.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 538.9 crores

India gross – 635.9 crores

Overseas gross – 176.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 812 crores

Dhurandhar becomes Bollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film!

With 812 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed PK (792 crores) to become Bollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time. Today, on day 17, it will cross Chhaava (827.06 crores) to claim the eighth spot. On weekdays, it will comfortably cross Stree 2 (884.45 crores).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crores (estimates) Jawan – 1163.62 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores Stree 2 – 884.45 crores Chhaava – 827.06 crores Dhurandhar – 812 crores (16 days) PK – 792 crores

