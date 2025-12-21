Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to be unpredictable at the Indian box office. After having a blast in the first two weeks, the film entered its third week on a rocking note, and just like it had in the first two weekends, the film once again activated its destructive mode in the third weekend. On the third Saturday, day 16, it jumped by more than 10 crores and crossed Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Gadar 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller started its third Saturday on an impressive note, recording a morning occupancy of 32%. In the afternoon shows, it went a notch higher and recorded the occupancy of 60%. Evening shows jumped further with a superb occupancy of 65%. Night shows were excellent with 72% occupancy. It clearly indicates that Avatar: Fire And Ash isn’t impacting its historic run at all.

As per the official update, Dhurandhar scored a mind-boggling 35.7 crores on its day 16, registering the biggest third Saturday ever at the Indian box office. Compared to day 15’s 23.7 crores, the film displayed a fantastic jump of 50.63%. Overall, it has earned 538.9 crore net, which equals 635.9 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Day 15 – 23.7 crores

Day 16 – 35.7 crores

Total – 538.9 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 6th highest-grosser!

With 538.9 crores, Dhurandhar has surpassed Gadar 2 (525.5 crores) to become Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market. Today, on day 17, it will overtake Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Animal (554 crores) to grab the fourth spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Animal – 554 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Dhurandhar – 538.9 crores (16 days) Gadar 2 – 525.5 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores Sanju – 341.22 crores PK – 339.5 crores

It’s now 5th highest-grossing Hindi film!

If we talk about only the Hindi collection, including the Hindi-dubbed versions of South movies, the Ranveer Singh starrer is the fifth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers in India (net):

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 600.38 crores Jawan – 584 crores Dhurandhar – 538.9 crores Gadar 2 – 525.5 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.62 crores

