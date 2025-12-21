Ranveer Singh and his Dhurandhar madness have turned insane at the box office, and the third Sunday numbers are already surprising everyone, as the spy thriller has not even waited for Sunday to start and entered the top 5 third weekends for a Bollywood film at the box office!

Ranveer Singh Claims The Top Spot!

With the morning shows on the third Sunday, starting like a beast, the film has already earned 3 – 4 crore at the box office on the third Sunday till 10 AM! Adding this number to the third Friday and the third Saturday numbers, Ranveer Singh has already delivered the biggest third weekend for a Bollywood film!

Dhurandhar Dethrones Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar has managed to dethrone Pushpa 2’s 60 crore and claimed the top spot already. Even if we do not add the Sunday numbers, the film earned 23.7 crore on the third Friday and almost 33.5 crore on the third Saturday, bringing a total of 57.2 crore at the box office.

A 100 Crore Third Weekend For Ranveer Singh?

In all probability, Ranveer Singh is aiming for a 100 crore third weekend at the box office, which is unbelievable and unheard of. The film is running fast towards the 1000 crore club at the box office, and it clearly hints at a tsunami when the sequel to the film arrives on Eid 2026.

Dhurandhar Third Weekend VS Top 5 Third Weekends!

Dhurandhar, with its official numbers, currently is the second-highest third weekend at the box office, pushing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan out of the top 5. The Spy Universe biggie earned 30.15 crore in its third weekend at the box office.

Check out the top 5 third weekend collections for a Bollywood film at the box office.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 60 crore Dhurandhar: 56 – 58 crore* Stree 2: 48.75 crore Gadar 2: 36.95 crore Jawan: 34.81 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

