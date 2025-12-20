Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has opened to a roaring reception with its advance booking on day 1. The advance sales for the film have commenced in the UK & the US, and the film has received a huge reception with the pre-sales. In fact, in the UK, it has performed way better than the superstar’s last film, The Greatest Of All Time!

The GOAT UK Pre-Sales

On the opening day of the advance sales in the UK, The Greatest Of All Time registered a ticket sale of only 3000. In fact, even Leo, registered a ticket pre-sales of almost 10K on the opening day of the advance booking but Vijay’s upcoming film has broken both the records in the UK.

Jana Nayagan UK Pre-Sales

Jana Nayagan in the UK registered a pre-sale of 12.7K tickets in the first 24 hours of the commencement of the advance booking. The rapid sell-out pace across multiple locations reflects not just excitement for a new film, but the emotional investment audiences have in what is widely expected to be the actor’s swan song.

Such a strong opening for pre-sales places Thalapathy Vijay‘s film among the fastest-moving Tamil film bookings in the UK, reaffirming the superstar’s status as a global box-office force. The surge also mirrors the growing buzz around the film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander, visuals, and larger-than-life positioning.

Jana Nayagan US Pre-Sales

Meanwhile, within the first 24 hours of the advance booking, Jana Nayagan has registered a ticket sale of $26,434 against 123 shows in the USA. This is only 2% of the total pre-sales of the actor’s last release in the US. The Greatest Of All Time registered an advance sales of $950K for the premieres in the US. Hopefully the film will turn a rage with its advance bookings in the upcoming days.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. The film is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

