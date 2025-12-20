Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has done the unthinkable at the box office, breaking a new record every single day. Now, the film has entered the 500 crore club at the box office, and it is promising a dhamakedaar third weekend, looking at the ticket sales of the film on the third Saturday!

Ranveer Singh Film Sees 46% Jump!

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has witnessed 46% jump from 1 PM to 2PM on BMS on the third Saturday with its ticket sales, as compared to the third Friday. On the third Friday, while the film registered a ticket sale of 29K, it registered a ticket sale of 48K on BMS on the third Saturday during the afternoon!

Dhurandhar Day 16 Box Office BMS Sales

On the 16th day, Saturday, December 20, Dhurandhar registered a ticket sale of almost 152K on BMS from 7 AM to 1 PM as compared to 103K ticket sales on the previous day for the same time frame. Interestingly, the spy thriller is selling 423 tickets every single minute on the third Saturday!

Ranveer Singh Surpassed Allu Arjun

Interestingly, on the third Friday, Ranveer Singh‘s film surpassed Pushpa 2 by a huge margin! Till yesterday, Pushpa 2 was the biggest-selling Indian film on BMS on the third Friday with a ticket sale of 321K. But Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller surpassed this number with a ticket sale of 534K on BookMyShow.

Check out the third Friday ticket sales for an Indian film on the ticket booking app BMS.

Dhurandhar: 534K Pushpa 2: 321K Mahavatar Narsimha: 265K Chhaava: 254K Kantara Chapter 1: 217K Hanuman: 213K Manjummel Boys: 211K Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 202K Stree 2: 201K Kalki 2898 AD: 192K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

