Hombale Films delivered the biggest success of 2025 in Bollywood – Mahavatar Narsimha. The animated epic devotional action film directed by Ashwin Kumar has officially concluded its worldwide box office run. It is the highest-grossing animated film in Indian history. Check out the closing collections!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn in India?

Mahavatar Narsimha enjoyed a 56-day glorious run at the Indian box office. According to the final update, it earned 247.96 crores in all languages. Vishnu Power roared the loudest in the Hindi belt, which contributed over 185 crores to the total earnings. The remaining sum comes from the Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil belts.

Hombale Films‘ creation was made on a budget of only 15 crores. It raked in returns of a whopping 232.96 crores in all languages. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI concludes at 1553%, making it the second-most profitable film in India in 2025. Ashwin Kumar’s film is also the most-profitable Bollywood film in modern times.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown of Mahavatar Narsimha in all languages:

Week 1: 32.62 crores

Week 2: 54.86 crores

Week 3: 53.77 crores

Week 4: 23.24 crores

Week 5: 12.75 crores

Week 6: 5.12 crores

Remaining days: 65.60 crores

Total: 247.96 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Overseas Run

Ashwin Kumar’s film unlocked some unimaginable milestones in India. But even at the overseas box office, it witnessed a good run, accumulating around 28.2 crores. It minted better earnings than big Bollywood films of 2025, including Son Of Sardaar 2 (9.75 crores) and Sky Force (15 crores), among others.

A blockbuster worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Mahavatar Narsimha concluded its run as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It concluded its global lifetime at 320.79 crore gross.

No Indian animated film in history has been able to cross the 100 crore mark globally, let alone entering the 300 crore club. It has truly created history like never-seen-before!

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 15 crores

India net – 247.96 crores

ROI: 1553%

India gross – 295 crores

Overseas gross – 28.2 crores

Worldwide gross – 320.79 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

