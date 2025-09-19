Mythological stories have always been a big part of Indian cinema. Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the newest films to gain notice. The film used powerful imagery, emotional scenes, and grand-scale action to bring the story of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar to life. Following its successful theatrical release, the film is now heading into the digital space.

Mahavatar Narsimha Streaming Details

The wait is almost over as the movie will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The platform took to X and announced the release date and time which reads, “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom 🦁💥Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix.”

https://twitter.com/NetflixIndia/status/1968661320363819240

The film will be released in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This will make the film accessible for people of all regions to see it in their language.

Viewers who could not see the film’s cinema release or who want to relive its magic are now able to watch it from the comfort of home.

More About the Movie

Mahavatar Narsimha tells the legendary tale of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar. In this form, he emerges as half-man and half-lion to rescue his devotee Prahlada and kill the demon king Hiranyakashipu. The film is unique in its blend of action, worship, and quality VFX and a strong background score. Families and mythological fans alike have called it the best animated movie in recent times.

Mahavatar Narsimha is only the start of a much bigger project. Director Ashwin has planned a seven-part Mahavatar franchise, with each film focusing on one of Vishnu’s avatars. He decided to start off with the Narasimha tale because it helped him to navigate the story on a grand scale form as he desired.

The director has already announced the next installment in the franchise to be Mahavatar Parshuram, which will be released in 2027. With the first chapter now going to OTT, the anticipation is growing about what’s next in this mythological world.

Check out the trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha below:

