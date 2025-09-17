The countdown for Jolly LLB 3 has begun. The movie will be released in the theatres on September 19, 2025, and fans are waiting to watch Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together in this hit courtroom drama. The plot will deal with a case of land dispute between a farmer and a politician. Apart from the plot, another hot topic around the film is the salaries of the leading actors.

Akshay Kumar Gets the Biggest Cheque

As expected, Akshay Kumar stands tall as the highest earner in Jolly LLB 3. According to reports from Asianetnews, he has reportedly earned ₹70 crore for his role in the film. Akshay’s presence in the franchise adds massive star power, and this fee makes him the costliest name in the cast list.

Arshad Warsi, who was the original Jolly from the first movie, will take home ₹4 crore. Apart from the two Jollys, the rest of the cast has also got handsome fees. Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead opposite Akshay, is said to have been paid ₹2 crore. Amrita Rao, who appears as another female lead, will reportedly get ₹1 crore. The popular judge played by Saurabh Shukla will also return, and he has been paid around ₹70 lakh. Moreover, Annu Kapoor has earned around 50 lakh for his role.

What Makes Jolly LLB 3 Special?

The franchise began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi as the lead actor. Audience saw the second part in 2017 when Akshay Kumar took over the role. This time both of them will be featured together, which is one of the major highlights of the film. The movie is likely to have a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes. Further, after making some changes, the film has also received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

With two Jollys together, fans are curious about how the film balances the courtroom battle between the duo.

Check out the trailer of Jolly LLB 3 below:

