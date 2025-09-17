There are stories that entertain you, and then there are stories that stay with you, making a place in your heart after a lot of discomfort. When I watched Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan for the first time, I just broke down when Vicky Kaushal said, “Ye Saala Dukh Kam Kaahe Nahi Hota.” Many years later, Ishaan Khatter in Homebound by the same director makes me tear up yet again as he says, “Ye mitti, hawa, raste, dost-yaar, apni zubaan, yahi to ghar hai hamara, ab isko chhod ke kaise jaayein!”

The film tells the story of three young people who come from the marginalised section of the society and try to make their space in the upper class. The only way they feel this can be done is qualifying an exam for the police services. But not every dream translates into reality or do they? The trailer hints at their struggles as they share a heartwarming bond of friendship that holds them together during the testing times!

Neeraj Ghaywan brings a heart-tearing story that surely aims to make you feel uncomfortable and break down, but it is a story that needs to be told. Homebound trailer features Vishal Jethwa as Chandan, who says, “Cement ki chhat wala ghar banayenge, vardi pehen ke baithenge chhat par. Log salute thokenge humko,” and you root for Chandan to win.

There’s Janhvi Kapoor, yet again nailing the part as she shares her dream, “Graduate banenge, man kara to aage PHd bhi karenge, tabhi log humse apni kursi sata kar baithenge,” and while you root for these protagonists, it is Ishaan Khatter‘s hope in Homebound that shines. The trailer ends as his character Shoaib says, “Pehchaan wo nahi hai jo hamein pakdaayi gayi hai, pehchaan wo hai jo hum khud banaate hain.” This affirmation after Shoaib, a peon in a corporate office, is told, “Tum hamara bottle mat bhara karo,” tears you apart, and you want to give a tight hug to that man, who still holds on to hope, amidst such a heartbreaking, discriminatory world.

Rooting for these guys to win, may be whatever little battle, because we all know, the bigger battle is still at the losing end, since our society never thought to change.

Check out the trailer for Homebound here. The film will release in theaters on September 26, 2025.

For more such trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Review: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise ‘Ishq Aur Ex Ka Golmaal’ In A Paisa-Vasool Masala Film & I Cannot Wait!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News