Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan’s upcoming film, Homebound, as an executive producer. This move showcases a rare and distinguished collaboration ahead of the film’s world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The highly anticipated new feature film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. Homebound marks Ghaywan’s long-awaited return to the big screen and to Cannes, a decade after his debut film Masaan premiered at the festival and won two awards.

Speaking about the collaboration, Martin Scorsese said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

Sharing his thoughts on the film and Scorsese’s collaboration, producer Karan Johar shared, “Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having Martin Scorsese, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. Neeraj Ghaywan continues to be one of the most authentic and insightful voices in Indian cinema today, and we are immensely proud to support him on this journey. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world.”

Director Neeraj Ghaywana also reflected on the collab and said: “To have an icon like Mr. Scorsese lend his name to Homebound is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers, Homebound promises to carry forward Ghaywan’s exploration of human relationships and social landscapes in modern-day India. With Martin Scorsese’s backing and Cannes selection as the sole Indian title this year, Homebound sets the stage for a stirring and compelling film that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

